Two killed in clash over inter-faith relationship in Karnataka

Two persons were killed in a clash between two groups at Hulihaidar village in Koppal of Karnataka, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Police personnel deployed at Hulihaidar village of Karnataka after two groups clashed, August 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

One more person is said to be seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talawar (60) and Pashavalisab Maligaddi (22), while the injured is said to be Dharmanna Harijana.

While the police said the reason for the clash is being investigated, some local residents said rivalry following an inter-faith relationship between a couple in the village was the likely cause.