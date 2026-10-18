Two Arrested In Ahmedabad For Marijuana Smuggling From Vietnam

Ahmedabad Customs officials successfully intercepted a passenger from Vietnam and his accomplice at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Sunday, leading to the seizure of over 2 kg of suspected marijuana and arrests under the NDPS Act.

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Key Points Ahmedabad Customs officials arrested a passenger from Vietnam and an accomplice on Sunday for alleged marijuana smuggling.

Dharmendra Yadav, 24, arrived from Ho Chi Minh City with 2.117 kg of suspected marijuana concealed in his baggage.

Piyush Prajapati, 21, was arrested for coordinating Yadav's travel and attempting to receive the consignment at the airport.

WhatsApp chats revealed communication related to the travel arrangements and baggage.

The suspected contraband was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

A passenger from Vietnam allegedly carrying marijuana at Ahmedabad airport and another individual waiting to receive the consignment were arrested on Sunday, officials said.

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Ahmedabad Customs, intercepted a 24-year-old man who arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here from Ho Chi Minh City by Flight No. VJ-1805, according to an official release.

Customs Intercepts International Smuggling Attempt

The passenger, identified as Dharmendra Yadav (24), is a resident of Kalol in Gandhinagar, an official told PTI.

"During examination of his baggage, the officers recovered seven vacuum-sealed packets containing a suspected green-coloured substance concealed in a handbag. The total gross weight of the recovered substance, including packaging, was approximately 2,117 grams," the release said.

Preliminary testing indicated the presence of active constituents of marijuana (ganja) in all seven packets, it said.

Investigators identified the person who had come to receive Yadav at the airport as Piyush Prajapati (21).

"Both the accused were arrested on Sunday," the police official said.

Prajapati had allegedly coordinated the travel arrangements of Yadav at the instance of persons based abroad and had come to the airport to receive him, the release said.

WhatsApp chats recovered during the investigation contained communications relating to the passenger's travel arrangements and baggage, it said.

The suspected contraband was seized under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the release said.

Further investigation is in progress.