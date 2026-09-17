Hyderabad Police Officials Arrested For Allegedly Accepting Rs 5 Lakh Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Hyderabad has apprehended two police officials, including an Inspector, for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs five lakh bribe to grant station bail and prevent harassment in an ongoing case.

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Key Points Two Hyderabad police officials, an Inspector and a Sub-Inspector, were arrested by the ACB.

They allegedly accepted a Rs five lakh bribe for granting station bail.

The bribe was taken to avoid harassment of a complainant and his friend in an ongoing case.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau recovered the bribe amount from the Sub-Inspector.

Both accused officials will be produced before the court as the investigation continues.

Two police officials were caught by the ACB here for allegedly accepting a Rs five lakh bribe, officials said on Thursday.

At 11.25 pm on September 16, the SI allegedly demanded and accepted a Rs five lakh bribe from a complainant, on the instructions of the inspector of police and SHO of Keesara station, for granting station bail and not harassing him and his friend in a case already registered against them, an Anti-Corruption Bureau release said on Thursday.

The bribe amount was recovered from the SI, it said, adding that the Inspector and the SI had performed their duties "improperly and dishonestly" to obtain an undue advantage.

The ACB said it will produce both accused police officials before the court. The case is under investigation, the release added.