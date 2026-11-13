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Delhi Stabbing: Two Juveniles Apprehended In Nand Nagri Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 22:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Delhi have apprehended two juveniles in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man in Nand Nagri, following an investigation into the early morning incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri.
  • The victim, identified as Sonu alias Kancha from Nepal, was found with multiple stab injuries near Gagan Cinema around 2.24 am on Friday.
  • Police identified the suspects through CCTV footage and local intelligence after the incident came to light.
  • The apprehended juveniles admitted their involvement, claiming the stabbing resulted from a dispute with the deceased.

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old man to death in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday.

Investigation Into Fatal Stabbing

The incident came to light around 2.24 am on Friday when police received information about an injured person lying near Gagan Cinema.

 

A police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying on an elevated platform near a park's entrance gate with multiple stab injuries. He was identified as Sonu alias Kancha, a native of Nepal, police said.

The victim was taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead. A forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

A case was registered at Nand Nagri police station. Police analysed CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence to identify the suspects.

During questioning, the two juveniles admitted their involvement, claiming they had a dispute with the deceased and stabbed him.

Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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