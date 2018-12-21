2 JCOs killed in Pak firing in Kupwara

December 21, 2018 23:49 IST

Two Army junior commissioned officers were killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district Friday, an official said.

There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector at 11.55 am.

One junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in the firing and another succumbed to injuries later at a medical facility, the Army official said.

He said the Indian Army responded to the ceasefire violation effectively.

