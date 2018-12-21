rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » 2 JCOs killed in Pak firing in Kupwara

2 JCOs killed in Pak firing in Kupwara

December 21, 2018 23:49 IST

Two Army junior commissioned officers were killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district Friday, an official said.

 

There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector at 11.55 am.

One junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in the firing and another succumbed to injuries later at a medical facility, the Army official said.

He said the Indian Army responded to the ceasefire violation effectively.

Image only for representation.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use