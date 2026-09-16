Delhi College Election Campaign Sees Violence, Students Injured

Two Satyawati College students were injured and vehicles damaged in a violent clash during college union election campaigning in Delhi's Bharat Nagar, prompting a police investigation into the reported firing and assault.
Two students of Satyawati College were injured and two vehicles were damaged after a quarrel broke out between two groups in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area while they were campaigning for the college student union elections. Police identified the injured students as Ansh and Bhavishya Chaudhary, both 19. They were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.
Key Points
- Two Satyawati College students were injured during election campaigning in Delhi.
- The altercation involved two student groups in Bharat Nagar, northwest Delhi.
- Reports of firing and assault led to police intervention and an ongoing investigation.
- Two vehicles were damaged at the scene, with evidence collected by forensic teams.
- Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify individuals involved in the incident.