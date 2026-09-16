Delhi College Election Campaign Sees Violence, Students Injured

Two Satyawati College students were injured and vehicles damaged in a violent clash during college union election campaigning in Delhi's Bharat Nagar, prompting a police investigation into the reported firing and assault.

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Key Points Two Satyawati College students were injured during election campaigning in Delhi.

The altercation involved two student groups in Bharat Nagar, northwest Delhi.

Reports of firing and assault led to police intervention and an ongoing investigation.

Two vehicles were damaged at the scene, with evidence collected by forensic teams.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify individuals involved in the incident.

Two students of Satyawati College were injured and two vehicles were damaged after a quarrel broke out between two groups in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area while they were campaigning for the college student union elections. Police identified the injured students as Ansh and Bhavishya Chaudhary, both 19. They were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment.

Investigation Underway Into Campus Clash

According to preliminary information, the two students were involved in campaigning for the student union elections when the incident took place. A firing incident and assault were reported during the altercation, following which a police team rushed to the spot, officials said. Police, however, described the incident as a "quarrel between college students" and said they were taking necessary legal action based on the medical examination reports and preliminary inquiry.

"On Tuesday, a quarrel took place near Wazirpur village in Bharat Nagar, involving two students of Satyawati College, Ansh (19) and Bhavishya Chaudhary (19)," a senior police officer said. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also found two damaged vehicles at the spot. Evidence was collected from the scene as part of the investigation, the officer said. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the altercation and are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify those involved in the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway, they said.