Delhi College Election Campaign Turns Violent, Students Injured

Delhi Police are actively investigating a violent altercation near Satyawati College during student union election campaigning, which left two students injured and two SUVs damaged, amidst unconfirmed reports of gunfire.

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Key Points Two Satyawati College students, Ansh and Bhavishya Chaudhary, were injured during student union election campaigning.

The altercation in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area also resulted in two SUVs being damaged.

Police are investigating reports of assault and firing, though gunfire is unconfirmed.

The incident may be linked to rivalries between student groups or personal disputes.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to reconstruct events.

Two students of Satyawati College were injured and two SUVs damaged after an altercation in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, around a kilometre from the college, while they were campaigning for the student union elections, police said on Wednesday. The injured students have been identified as Ansh and Bhavishya Chaudhary, both aged 19 years old. Both were taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital for treatment following the incident, they said.

The incident took place near Wazirpur village on Tuesday evening, where the two students were allegedly involved in campaigning for the college student union elections. Following a quarrel, the two SUVs were found parked on the roadside with their windowpanes completely shattered, police said.

Police Launch Investigation Into Campus Violence

According to preliminary information, an altercation broke out between students, following which the police received information about assault and firing. Police teams immediately reached the spot and found the two injured students and the damaged vehicles, they said. Initial reports suggested that the incident could be linked to rivalry between two groups in the college in connection with the student union elections. However, Delhi Police has not confirmed the motive and is examining the circumstances from all possible angles, officials said.

Motive And Unconfirmed Gunfire Reports

Investigators are also trying to establish whether Ansh and Bhavishya belong to the same student group or different groups. Police are looking into the possibility that the altercation could have stemmed from an earlier personal dispute or rivalry and said it would be premature to draw any conclusion at this stage. Although information about gunfire was received, police have not officially confirmed that shots were fired during the incident. The circumstances leading to the reported firing and assault are being verified as part of the investigation, they said.

Evidence Collection And Ongoing Probe

The two damaged vehicles have been seized by police for examination. A Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called to the spot and collected scientific evidence and fingerprints, officials said. Police are questioning people who may have witnessed the incident and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct the sequence of events. Investigators are also trying to identify all those present at the spot and ascertain their respective roles, they said. The incident occurred close to Satyawati College at a time when campaigning for the student union elections was underway. Police said that the exact cause of the confrontation would become clear after the CCTV footage, forensic evidence, medical reports and statements of witnesses are examined. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.