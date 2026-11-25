A Houthi militia attack on a financial district tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, resulted in 11 injuries, including two Indian nationals, prompting immediate response from authorities and the Indian embassy.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Yemen's Houthi militia targeted a tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District on Tuesday.

The attack injured 11 people, including two Indian nationals, three Nepalese, two Saudi citizens, and four Egyptians.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence described the incident as a "terrorist attack."

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the injuries and is providing assistance to the affected individuals and their families.

The Houthis have in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh.

Two Indians and three Nepalese nationals were among 11 people injured on Tuesday when Yemen's Houthi militia targeted a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital, authorities said.

Riyadh Financial District Targeted

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said 11 people were injured after the tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District came under what it described as a "terrorist attack" by Houthi militia.

Those injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese and four Egyptians, it said.

It added that competent authorities immediately responded to the incident, implemented all approved procedures and measures for handling such situations, and took the necessary measures to protect lives and property.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia also confirmed that two Indian nationals sustained injuries in the attack.

In a post on X, it said further details are being ascertained and all possible assistance will be extended to the injured persons and their families.

Earlier, Saudi-led Coalition Spokesperson Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said a tower had been targeted in the financial district and that competent authorities were responding at the site.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy also asked Indian nationals residing in the Gulf country to abide by local rules and regulations.

The Houthis have in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh.