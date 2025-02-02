Two Indian students killed in car crash in Ireland; 2 critical

Two Indian students in their 20s have been killed and two others remain in hospital with serious injuries after the car they were travelling in struck a tree in County Carlow, southern Ireland, according to the Irish police.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav were pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal road collision early on Friday morning by the local Gardai, or police, and emergency services.

The Indian embassy in the Irish capital of Dublin issued a condolence message on social media on Sunday.

Embassy of India in Dublin conveys its deepest condolences on the sad demise of two Indian nationals Mr. Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Mr. Chithoori Bhargav in a car accident in Co. Carlow, the embassy stated.

The Embassy team is in touch with the family and friends of the deceased and also extending all possible support and assistance to two Indian nationals injured in the accident, it added.

A black Audi A6 was travelling towards Carlow town when it traversed the road and hit a tree at Graiguenaspiddoge, said superintendent Anthony Farrell from Carlow garda station.

"The car is believed to have travelled from the direction of the Mount Leinster area, through Fenagh and on to Carlow. All of those in the car are part of our Indian community living together in Carlow town. Our sincere sympathies are extended to the community at this time," he said.

The two other passengers of the car, a man and a woman aged in their 20s, were taken to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are aware of a number of images being posted on social media following the collision. It is not helpful to the Garda investigation but more importantly to a family and friends who are mourning the loss of a loved one. I would ask those people to take the images down immediately, added superintendent Farrell.

According to The Irish Times, the four friends had been sharing a house in the local area and had recently finished third-level education at South East Technological University in Carlow.

One of them is said to have been working in the local pharmaceutical company MSD. A fundraiser for expenses related to funeral costs and related expenses raised more than EURO 25,000 in less than 24 hours.

In an online post, organiser Venkat Vuppala said: "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri. It is with great sorrow that we announce the tragic car accident on January 31st at Carlow, that claimed the lives of these two Indian students from SETU Carlow."

In this challenging period, we aim to unite in support of their families to help cover funeral costs and other financial challenges they may encounter.

Speaking in Cork, Irish Taoiseach (PM) Micheál Martin said he was shocked by news of the crash.