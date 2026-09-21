Two Indian students killed in air accident during Canada training

A tragic air accident in Canada has claimed the lives of two Indian students, Manoj Sivakumar and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, during their flight training, prompting consular assistance from the Indian mission.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Arlyn McAdorey/Reuters

Key Points Two Indian students, Manoj Sivakumar and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, died in a tragic air accident in Canada.

The students were undergoing flight training when the incident occurred.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver has offered deepest condolences and consular assistance.

Families will receive support for the repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

Two Indian students have been killed in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training.

Consulate Offers Support To Bereaved Families

Manoj Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham from Puducherry died while they were on their flight training.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver on Sunday expressed condolences over their death.

"The Consulate General of India, Vancouver, expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Shri Manoj Sivakumar and Shri Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who lost their lives in a tragic air accident in Canada during their flight training," the mission said in a post on X.

"Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time. The Consulate stands ready to extend all possible consular assistance to the families in connection with the repatriation of the mortal remains to India. May the departed souls rest in peace," it said.