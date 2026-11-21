A targeted shooting outside a Canada Walmart has tragically claimed the lives of two Indian origin individuals, Gaganpreet Rehal and Sukhjeet Kaur, with investigators linking the incident to organised crime.

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Key Points Two Indian origin individuals, Gaganpreet Rehal (23) and Sukhjeet Kaur (24), were fatally shot outside a Walmart store in Surrey, British Columbia, on the night of November 15.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organised crime.

Rehal was known to police for weapons offences, while Kaur had limited known contacts in Canada.

A nearby car fire reported at 10:51 pm is suspected to be linked to the shooting, with the burnt vehicle believed to be the suspect's getaway car.

Two Indian origin persons have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting outside a Walmart store in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia, believed to be targeted and linked to organised crime, according to a local media report.

Investigation Details Emerge

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Gaganpreet (Garry) Rehal, 23, and Sukhjeet Kaur, 24, were the victims of the shooting, which took place outside the Walmart store on the night of November 15, CBC News reported. Both died in hospital.

According to the police, both victims lived in the neighbouring township of Delta. Rehal was known to police for weapons offences, while Kaur had "limited known contacts in Canada", the report said.

CBC News quoted IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong as having said that police believe a nearby car fire reported at 10.51 pm is linked to the shooting. The burnt vehicle is believed to be the suspect vehicle, she added.

In a Wednesday statement, IHIT said it believes the shooting was targeted and linked to organised crime.

"This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of two lives lost too soon," Fong said in the statement.