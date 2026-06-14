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Home  » News » Two Indians Held In Nepal Over Massive Drug Haul

Two Indians Held In Nepal Over Massive Drug Haul

By Shirish B Pradhan
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 15:46 IST

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Nepalese police have apprehended two Indian nationals and a local citizen in a significant drug bust, seizing 30,000 Tramadol capsules after a dramatic chase involving police firing.

Key Points

  • Two Indian nationals from Bihar and one Nepalese citizen were arrested in Nepal for drug possession.
  • Police recovered approximately 30,000 capsules of Tramadol, a painkiller often used for intoxication.
  • The arrests occurred after police fired upon the suspects who failed to stop at a security checkpoint.
  • A car, a motorbike, and five mobile phones were also seized from the alleged drug traffickers.
  • Further investigation into the drug trafficking case is currently underway by Nepalese authorities.

Two Indian nationals were among three people arrested in Nepal for allegedly possessing a huge quantity of narcotic drugs, police said.

The Nepal police arrested the Indian nationals identified as Ahmad Ladn, 32, and Mohamad Saddam, 33, hailing from Sitamarhi district, Bihar, on Saturday. A Nepalese citizen, Jitendra Paswan, was also arrested by the police.

 

Drug Seizure And Police Action

The arrests were made after police opened fire on the suspects when they did not stop at a security check, officials said. Around 30,000 capsules of Tramadol, a kind of drug used as a painkiller and for intoxication, were recovered from the suspects, said officials.

A car and a motorbike used by the suspects, and five mobile sets were also seized by the authorities. The police have initiated further investigation after taking the suspected drug traffickers into custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Shirish B Pradhan in Nepal
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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