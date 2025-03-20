HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two 'Honey Trap' Attempts on Karnataka Minister: Jarkiholi

Two 'Honey Trap' Attempts on Karnataka Minister: Jarkiholi

Source: PTI
March 20, 2025 17:17 IST

Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday claimed that two unsuccessful "honey trap" attempts were made on a senior minister in the state and called for a police investigation into the matter.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

"... there were two attempts (on a minister), but they weren't successful. This is not the first honey trap incident in Karnataka," Jarkiholi told reporters in response to a question.

 

Condemning the incident, he said politics should not involve such tactics. Some people exploit such situations for political gains, and it should be stopped.

"We have asked the concerned minister to file a complaint, only then can the police act and launch an investigation," he added.

Jarkiholi emphasised that those behind it should be brought to justice.

"We will speak to the chief minister (Siddaramaiah)... have already discussed it with the home minister (G Parameshwara). If there is a complaint, it will help the investigation," he said.

Stressing the need for a non-partisan fight against honey trapping, the Minister said politicians cutting across all parties have been victims of it.

"In the earlier governments too there were victims of honey trapping, some names were heard, now our people's (Congress) names are heard, if it happens in the future too, it won't be surprising. This must end," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too backed the call for a police complaint in the matter.

"Let a complaint be given to the police station first, let's get it investigated," he told media.

Former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar had raised the issue in the assembly on Wednesday and accused the Congress government of running a "honey-trap factory", and demanded action from the Home department.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
