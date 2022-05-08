News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two Hizbul terrorists held from Bandipora, arms and ammo recovered

Two Hizbul terrorists held from Bandipora, arms and ammo recovered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 08, 2022 13:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two 'hybrid' terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

On a specific input regarding movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Saturday, a police official said.

 

He said while conducting searches of pedestrians and vehicles, two individuals were observed moving suspiciously in a car who tried to conceal their identity on seeing the naka party.

On being challenged, the suspicious persons tried to break the checkpoint and were tactfully apprehended, the official said.

He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray -- both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.

During search of the both individuals and the vehicle, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 live rounds, a pistol, a pistol magazine with four live rounds and four pistol fired cases were recovered, the official said.

The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the official said.

The Police said ‘hybrid' terrorists are sympathetic to the militant cause and are radicalised enough to carry out targeted attacks as tasked by their handlers and then slip back into normal work, waiting for the next assignment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NIA arrests 9 terror associates after raids across J-K
NIA arrests 9 terror associates after raids across J-K
4 terrorists on way to Telangana arrested in Haryana
4 terrorists on way to Telangana arrested in Haryana
Narco-terror module busted in JK, two held with arms
Narco-terror module busted in JK, two held with arms
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
FPIs withdraw Rs 6,400 cr from equity markets
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
China's trust in Pak 'shaken' after Karachi attack
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
DC team member tests Covid-19 positive before CSK tie
'Universe Boss' opens up on why he opted out of IPL-15
'Universe Boss' opens up on why he opted out of IPL-15
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Jammu attack: 2 who transported terrorists arrested

Jammu attack: 2 who transported terrorists arrested

NIA raids dozen sites in J-K in terror-related cases

NIA raids dozen sites in J-K in terror-related cases

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances