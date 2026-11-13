Home  » News » How Assam Police Foiled A Major Drug Smuggling Attempt

How Assam Police Foiled A Major Drug Smuggling Attempt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 17:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Assam Police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal narcotics, seizing yaba tablets worth over Rs 2 crore and apprehending two individuals in Sribhumi district.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Assam Police seized yaba tablets valued at over Rs 2 crore on Friday.
  • The drug bust occurred in Assam's Sribhumi district, with two persons arrested.
  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the seizure at Panighat Bazar via social media.
  • Yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, is illegal in India.

Police seized yaba tablets, estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore, from an autorickshaw in Assam's Sribhumi district on Friday and arrested two persons, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

In a social media post, Sarma said the drugs were seized at Panighat Bazar.

 

Taking a dig at autorickshaw drivers who often refuse to go to certain destinations, the chief minister wrote, "As Auto wale bhaiya usually refuse the destination. This time, Assam Police did. @sribhumipolice intercepted an auto at Panighat Bazar, seizing 20,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹2 crore. 2 apprehended."

"Good work, @assampolice!" he added.

Yaba, which means "crazy medicine" in Thai, is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. The drug is illegal in India.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

assam policeyaba tabletsdrug seizuresribhumi districthimanta biswa sarma

More From Rediff

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Related Stories

Assam Police Make Massive Yaba Tablet Seizure

Assam Police Make Massive Yaba Tablet Seizure

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali