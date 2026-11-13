How Assam Police Foiled A Major Drug Smuggling Attempt

Assam Police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal narcotics, seizing yaba tablets worth over Rs 2 crore and apprehending two individuals in Sribhumi district.

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Key Points Assam Police seized yaba tablets valued at over Rs 2 crore on Friday.

The drug bust occurred in Assam's Sribhumi district, with two persons arrested.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the seizure at Panighat Bazar via social media.

Yaba, a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, is illegal in India.

Police seized yaba tablets, estimated to be worth over Rs 2 crore, from an autorickshaw in Assam's Sribhumi district on Friday and arrested two persons, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

In a social media post, Sarma said the drugs were seized at Panighat Bazar.

Taking a dig at autorickshaw drivers who often refuse to go to certain destinations, the chief minister wrote, "As Auto wale bhaiya usually refuse the destination. This time, Assam Police did. @sribhumipolice intercepted an auto at Panighat Bazar, seizing 20,000 Yaba tablets worth ₹2 crore. 2 apprehended."

"Good work, @assampolice!" he added.

Yaba, which means "crazy medicine" in Thai, is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. The drug is illegal in India.