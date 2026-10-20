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How Police Action Led To Arrests In Manipur Clashes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 20, 2026 20:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Authorities have arrested two individuals in Manipur's Thoubal district following recent communal clashes that tragically resulted in one fatality, as investigations continue into the violent incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two individuals have been arrested in Manipur's Thoubal district for their alleged role in recent communal clashes.
  • The clashes, which occurred on Sunday night, led to the death of one youth, Laishram Rakesh, and several injuries.
  • Police, CRPF, RAF, and Assam Rifles conducted a joint combing operation in Sangaiyumpham Cherapur, Khangabok, and Sangaiyumpham areas.
  • During the operation, 146 houses were searched, over 300 individuals verified, and two suspects were formally arrested.
  • The violence reportedly erupted over "hurling of stones" at a night concert.

Two persons have been arrested from Manipur's Thoubal for their alleged involvement in recent clashes between two communities in the district during which a youth died, police said.

Investigation Into Thoubal Clashes Leads To Arrests

Addressing a press briefing here, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said a joint team of the police, CRPF, RAF and Assam Rifles launched a combing operation in Sangaiyumpham Cherapur area in connection with the clashes at Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham, and apprehended the duo.

 

At least one person, Laishram Rakesh, was allegedly shot dead and several others were injured when clashes broke out between two communities on Sunday night at Khangabok and Sangaiyumpham in Thoubal over "hurling of stones" at a night concert, officials had said.

"A total of 146 houses were searched and 300-plus individuals verified. Four suspects were detained and two of them have been formally arrested in the case," Lhatoo said.

Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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