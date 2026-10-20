Revenge Motive Behind History-Sheeter's Murder In Delhi

Delhi Police have apprehended a youth and a juvenile in connection with the brutal murder of a notorious history-sheeter in Najafgarh, revealing a complex web of revenge and past grudges as the motive.

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Key Points A 21-year-old youth and a juvenile were apprehended in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday in connection with the murder of 30-year-old history-sheeter Md Mohnish.

Md Mohnish was shot dead on October 11 by four motorcycle-borne assailants, allegedly due to multiple personal grudges, including revenge for a friend's murder and past assaults.

The juvenile sought revenge for his friend Bobby's murder in June and an alleged assault by Mohnish, while Rehan joined due to a jail altercation.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from the juvenile, and another pistol from Rehan, following their apprehension on October 19.

Mohnish was identified as a "bad character" of Ranhola police station, involved in over two dozen cases including snatching, robbery, attempt to murder, and extortion.

A 21-year-old youth and a juvenile were apprehended in Delhi's Najafgarh area in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old history-sheeter, police said on Tuesday.

Rehan (21) was arrested, while a juvenile was apprehended on Monday in connection with the murder of Md Mohnish. On October 11, four assailants shot him dead in outer Delhi's Vikas Nagar, allegedly over multiple personal grudges, including revenge for a friend's murder.

Police said the remaining two are absconding and assured they would arrest them soon.

Motives Behind The Killing

According to investigators, the juvenile wanted to avenge the killing of his close friend Bobby in June and an alleged assault by Mohnish and his associates.

Rehan allegedly joined the conspiracy over a personal grudge stemming from an altercation with Mohnish in jail, while two others were motivated by the assault of their close friend, police said.

On October 11, Mohnish was intercepted by four motorcycle-borne assailants who opened fire at him from close range, killing him on the spot, police said.

Apprehension And Recoveries

A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at the Ranhola police station.

During an investigation, police identified Rehan and the juvenile as two of the four alleged assailants.

On October 19, the team received specific information that the two would be moving through the Dichau-Bamnoli area of Najafgarh with illegal firearms, allegedly to commit another crime. A trap was laid, and both were apprehended, police said.

A semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from the juvenile, while another pistol was seized from Rehan. A separate FIR was registered at the Special Cell police station on Tuesday under relevant provisions of law, police said.

Unravelling The Conspiracy

During interrogation, Rehan allegedly told investigators that the juvenile held a grudge against Mohnish over the killing of Bobby in June this year. The juvenile had also allegedly been involved in a dispute on a social media platform with an associate of Mohnish, following which Mohnish and his associates allegedly abducted and severely assaulted him. They had also threatened to kill him, police said.

The juvenile subsequently began looking for accomplices to take revenge on Mohnish, investigators said.

Rehan allegedly joined the plan as he had a personal grudge against Mohnish, who had allegedly manhandled and insulted him while they were lodged in jail in a robbery case, police said.

Two other alleged conspirators, identified as Preet, a resident of Mohan Garden, and Vikram, a resident of a slum cluster in Vikaspuri, also joined the plan as they held a grudge against Mohnish for allegedly assaulting and insulting their close friend Deepak, alias Langra, a person with a disability who lived in Bakkarwala Colony, according to police.

The accused allegedly conspired together, made preparations, and executed the plan to eliminate Mohnish, they said.

Victim's Criminal Background

Mohnish, a bad character of Ranhola police station, had been involved in more than two dozen cases related to snatching, robbery, attempt to murder, offences under the Arms Act and extortion, police said.

His last known involvement was in a case registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station under relevant provisions of the BNS.

Rehan, who studied up to Class 7, was previously arrested in a robbery case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station in 2025, police said.

Police said further investigation is underway.