Police Uncover Major Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud Ring

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, dismantling a digital arrest cyber fraud operation that duped a Delhi resident of Rs 6 lakh by impersonating law enforcement officials.

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Key Points Two individuals arrested in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan for a Rs 6 lakh digital arrest cyber fraud.

Accused impersonated law enforcement, threatening the Delhi victim into transferring funds.

Investigation revealed one accused's account linked to Rs 50 lakh in transactions and 10 other cyber fraud complaints.

Police uncovered a Cambodia-linked digital trail, indicating a wider network.

Seizures included mobile phones, ATM cards, cheque books, and rubber stamps, with further investigation ongoing.

Two men have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of Rs 6 lakh in a digital arrest cyber fraud, police said on Sunday.

Unmasking The Digital Arrest Scam

The accused were identified as Ritish Kumar Mehra, a resident of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mukesh Kumhar of Bhilwara in Rajasthan, they said.

According to police, the complainant was allegedly contacted through a video call by the accused, who impersonated law-enforcement officials and threatened him with arrest before inducing him to transfer Rs 6 lakh.

An e-FIR was registered and investigation was launched. During investigation, police traced the money to a bank account allegedly controlled by Kumhar. Of the amount, Rs 5.5 lakh was subsequently transferred to another bank account operated by Mehra, leading to his arrest from Kathua, followed by Kumhar's arrest from Bhilwara.

Police said another account linked to Kumhar had transactions of around Rs 50 lakh and was connected to 10 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal from different states.

Technical analysis also revealed a Cambodia-linked digital trail, which is being further examined. Three mobile phones, four ATM/debit cards, five cheque books and five rubber stamps were seized. Further investigation is underway.