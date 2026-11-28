Police in Thamarassery, Kozhikode, have arrested a bus driver and cleaner for the alleged repeated sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman since April, involving intoxication, video threats, and exploitation.

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Key Points Two men, a bus driver and cleaner, were arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman repeatedly since April this year in Thamarassery.

The accused exploited their acquaintance with the victim's family, allegedly administering intoxicating substances and recording videos to threaten her.

The assaults reportedly occurred in a car and inside a bus parked along the Thamarassery ghat road.

The woman, from a financially disadvantaged family, lodged complaints leading to the arrests.

Police suspect more individuals may be involved and are continuing their investigation.

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman repeatedly since April this year in Thamarassery here, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Alleged Assault

The accused have been identified as K K Aneesh (37), a native of West Kaithapoyil, who worked as the bus driver, and P S Sajith (24), also a native of West Kaithapoyil, who worked as its cleaner.

According to police, the accused were acquainted with the woman's family and allegedly exploited this familiarity to sexually assault her on several occasions since April.

The accused initially took her in a car, allegedly administered an intoxicating substance and sexually assaulted her, police said.

They allegedly recorded videos of the assault and later used the footage to threaten and sexually exploit her on several occasions, officials said.

The woman was also allegedly sexually assaulted inside the bus, which was regularly parked at a location along the Thamarassery ghat road, police said.

The woman, who works at a private establishment in Thamarassery and belongs to a financially disadvantaged family, initially approached Koduvalli police station and later Kakkur police station to lodge complaints.

As the alleged incidents occurred within the limits of the Thamarassery police station, the investigation was handed over to the concerned Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The two accused were arrested on Friday in connection with the case.

Police suspect that more people may have been involved in the case and are investigating the possibility of other accused persons, officials said.