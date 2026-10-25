Delhi Police Arrests Two In Rs 2.10 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

Delhi Police has successfully apprehended two individuals, Sonu Khan and Arjun Chaudhary, for their alleged role in a sophisticated Rs 2.10-crore digital arrest fraud, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested Sonu Khan (36) and Arjun Chaudhary (38) for a Rs 2.10-crore digital arrest fraud.

The accused allegedly operated a mule bank account to route illicit proceeds from the scam.

Police recovered four mobile phones, six debit cards, and 10 chequebooks from the duo.

A bank account in Yamuna Vihar received Rs 98,592 on October 12, linked to a Janakpuri resident's Rs 2.10 crore fraud complaint.

Khan was traced on October 23, and Chaudhary was apprehended after Khan's interrogation revealed his involvement in facilitating the shop and controlling bank accounts.

Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly operating a mule bank account used to route proceeds linked to a Rs 2.10-crore digital arrest fraud, an official said on Sunday.

Police recovered four mobile phones, six debit cards and 10 chequebooks from the accused, identified as Sonu Khan (36) and Arjun Chaudhary (38).

Unravelling The Digital Arrest Scam

During an investigation into complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, police found that a bank account registered in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar had received Rs 98,592 on October 12.

The amount was linked to a case registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on a complaint by a Janakpuri resident who was allegedly cheated of around Rs 2.10 crore via digital arrest scam, a senior police officer said.

Khan was traced to a shop dealing in disposable items in Ashok Nagar on October 23, from where three mobile phones, debit cards and chequebooks were recovered, police said.

During interrogation, Khan disclosed that Arjun Chaudhary had facilitated the establishment of the shop and obtained control over his bank accounts in return for financial assistance.

"Chaudhary was subsequently apprehended, and one mobile phone was recovered from him," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to establish the money trail and ascertain the roles of the accused, police said.