Beed Police Uncover Murder Staged As Road Accident

Police in Beed district have cracked a murder case, arresting two individuals who attempted to conceal their crime by staging it as a road accident, revealing the meticulous investigation that led to their capture.

Key Points Two individuals were arrested in Beed district for allegedly murdering a man and staging it as a road accident.

The deceased, Kiran Bandu Sonawane (30), was found with suspicious neck marks, prompting a deeper investigation despite initial appearances of a bike accident.

Police used crime scene evidence, call records, CCTV footage, and informant intelligence to identify the suspects.

Accused Dashrath Pardeshi (25) and Dheeraj Yede (26) were apprehended in Navi Mumbai's Taloja area.

Two persons were arrested in Beed district for allegedly murdering a man and trying to pass it off as a road accident, a police official said on Friday.

Unravelling The Deception

The body of a man was found on June 1 along Limbaganesh-Anjanwati road near Ganeshmal, with a motorcycle lying close by, the Neknoor police station official said.

It was initially felt the rider had died on the spot after his two-wheeler veered off the road, but police found suspicious marks on the deceased man's neck, he said.

"The deceased was identified as Kiran Bandu Sonawane (30), a resident of Anjanwati village in Beed tehsil. The scene created the impression of a road accident. However, discrepancies prompted investigators to probe further, which revealed it was a murder and not a road accident," he said.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

Investigators analysed crime scene evidence, witness statements, mobile call detail records (CDRs), location data, CCTV footage and intelligence gathered through informants, which helped in establishing the sequence of events and identify the suspects, the official said.

Accused Dashrath Pardeshi (25) and Dheeraj Yede (26), both residents of Anjanwati village, were tracked down and arrested from Taloja area of Navi Mumbai, he said.