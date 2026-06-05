HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Beed Police Uncover Murder Staged As Road Accident

Beed Police Uncover Murder Staged As Road Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 21:16 IST

x

Police in Beed district have cracked a murder case, arresting two individuals who attempted to conceal their crime by staging it as a road accident, revealing the meticulous investigation that led to their capture.

Key Points

  • Two individuals were arrested in Beed district for allegedly murdering a man and staging it as a road accident.
  • The deceased, Kiran Bandu Sonawane (30), was found with suspicious neck marks, prompting a deeper investigation despite initial appearances of a bike accident.
  • Police used crime scene evidence, call records, CCTV footage, and informant intelligence to identify the suspects.
  • Accused Dashrath Pardeshi (25) and Dheeraj Yede (26) were apprehended in Navi Mumbai's Taloja area.

Two persons were arrested in Beed district for allegedly murdering a man and trying to pass it off as a road accident, a police official said on Friday.

Unravelling The Deception

The body of a man was found on June 1 along Limbaganesh-Anjanwati road near Ganeshmal, with a motorcycle lying close by, the Neknoor police station official said.

 

It was initially felt the rider had died on the spot after his two-wheeler veered off the road, but police found suspicious marks on the deceased man's neck, he said.

"The deceased was identified as Kiran Bandu Sonawane (30), a resident of Anjanwati village in Beed tehsil. The scene created the impression of a road accident. However, discrepancies prompted investigators to probe further, which revealed it was a murder and not a road accident," he said.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

Investigators analysed crime scene evidence, witness statements, mobile call detail records (CDRs), location data, CCTV footage and intelligence gathered through informants, which helped in establishing the sequence of events and identify the suspects, the official said.

Accused Dashrath Pardeshi (25) and Dheeraj Yede (26), both residents of Anjanwati village, were tracked down and arrested from Taloja area of Navi Mumbai, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Beed Hotelier Murdered After Dispute; Accused Called Victim's Son
Beed Hotelier Murdered After Dispute; Accused Called Victim's Son
Two Die In Road Accidents In Maharashtra's Beed
Two Die In Road Accidents In Maharashtra's Beed
Man Killed After Family Dispute In Maharashtra's Beed
Man Killed After Family Dispute In Maharashtra's Beed
Land Boundary Argument Turns Fatal for Farmer in Beed
Maharashtra Woman Arrested For Husband's Murder After 8 Months
Maharashtra Woman Arrested For Husband's Murder After 8 Months

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

WATCH: PM Modi Plants Sapling on World Environment Day1:32

WATCH: PM Modi Plants Sapling on World Environment Day

Govinda Breaks Down At Pahlaj Nihalani's Funeral3:17

Govinda Breaks Down At Pahlaj Nihalani's Funeral

A Majestic Sight! Overflowing Five Falls Captivates Visitors1:00

A Majestic Sight! Overflowing Five Falls Captivates Visitors

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO