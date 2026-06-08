Hyderabad Police Nab Delivery Riders In Brutal Murder Case

Hyderabad police have apprehended two delivery riders for the brutal murder of a 38-year-old mason during a robbery attempt, highlighting the tragic consequences of street crime.

Key Points Two delivery riders were arrested in Hyderabad for the murder of a 38-year-old mason.

The accused lured the victim to an isolated area with the intention of robbing him.

The mason was killed after he resisted the robbery attempt, being hit on the head with stones.

Police recovered the stolen mobile phone and the electric bike used in the crime.

The arrests were made following extensive police investigation, including CCTV footage analysis.

Two delivery riders were arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering a 38-year-old worker from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district here and robbing a mobile phone of the deceased, police said.

The accused, a grocery delivery boy (30) and another, a delivery boy (19) of a food delivery app, picked up the victim, a mason, from Monda Market, on the night of June 2, by inducing him to drop off at Secunderabad railway station with an intention of robbing his money and belongings and took him to an isolated area.

Brutal Murder During Robbery Attempt

Both the accused have confessed that while they tried to rob money and a mobile phone, the deceased strongly resisted them, following which they killed him by hitting on his head with big stones and took away his mobile phone and Rs 110 money found with the deceased and fled away, DCP (Secunderabad Zone) Rakshitha Krishna Murthy said in a release.

On receiving information about the man's body found in the early hours of June 3, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body lying in a pool of blood. A case was registered, and four special teams were formed to trace the details of the deceased and the culprits.

Police Investigation Leads To Arrests

Police circulated a photo of the deceased to all the Commissionerates, apart from publicising it in the print and social media. Having come to know about the death through social media, the family members of the deceased approached the police and identified the body at the mortuary of the Gandhi Hospital here.

Police verified several CCTV footage and, on analysing technical data, identified and apprehended the two accused in the early hours of Monday. Police said on the night of June 2, both the accused moved in the Secunderabad area by making rounds on a bike to rob valuable items from the lonely passersby. Accordingly, they took the worker to the isolated place, they added. Police seized the stolen mobile phone and an electric bike, which was used in the crime.