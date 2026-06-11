Gurugram Firing: Two Arrested Over Rs 11.5 Lakh Financial Dispute

Gurugram police have swiftly arrested two individuals, including the alleged shooter, in connection with a Sector 10 firing incident that injured one person and stemmed from a significant Rs 11.5 lakh financial dispute.

Key Points Gurugram police arrested two individuals, including the alleged shooter, following a firing incident in Sector 10.

The incident resulted in one person sustaining a gunshot injury to the leg and damage to two vehicles.

The firing is believed to have originated from a financial dispute of Rs 11.5 lakh between Arjun and Ashish.

The arrested accused are Vikas (35) and Arjun Sahu (20), with Arjun suspected of orchestrating the attack.

Gurugram police arrested two persons, including the alleged shooter, in connection with a firing incident in Sector 10 that allegedly stemmed from a financial dispute involving Rs 11.5 lakh, officials said on Thursday. One person sustained a gunshot injury to his leg in the incident, while two vehicles parked at the spot were damaged, police said.

Financial Dispute Leads To Firing And Arrests

According to the police, information about the firing was received on Wednesday night. A police team rushed to the scene, but the injured person had already been shifted to a hospital.

In his complaint, the injured man, identified as Sikander, said he knew a person named Ashish, who was involved in a financial dispute with Arjun. Sikander alleged that Ashish had informed him that Arjun had threatened him on June 10.

According to the complaint, Sikander had gone to Ashish's office when a group of men arrived and demanded that Ashish come outside. When he suggested resolving the matter peacefully, the men allegedly began abusing them. One of the accused then allegedly pulled out a firearm and opened fire, with a bullet striking Sikander in the leg. The accused fled the spot after issuing threats, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sector 10 police station. Police said a special team was constituted and arrested the alleged shooter and one of his associates within hours of the incident.

The accused were identified as Vikas (35), a resident of Samaikha in Haryana's Panipat district, and Arjun Sahu (20), a resident of Bhim Garh Kheri in Gurugram.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Arjun and Ashish were involved in a financial dispute concerning Rs 11.50 lakh. Arjun, along with Vikas and other associates, is suspected to have carried out the attack due to this dispute. Further investigation is underway", a senior police officer said.