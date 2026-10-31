Two Accused Injured, Arrested After Firing At Varanasi Police

Varanasi police successfully apprehended two individuals accused of shooting a constable during an illegal firearms raid, following multiple encounters where both suspects sustained injuries.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Two men accused of firing at a police constable in Varanasi were arrested after separate encounters.

Both accused sustained bullet injuries during the encounters with police.

Constable Amit Shukla was shot on Friday night during a raid on illegal firearms in the Lanka police station area.

The first accused, Raj Vishwakarma, was arrested after an exchange of fire, leading to the apprehension of a second accused.

The accused allegedly opened fire again when taken to recover the weapon, resulting in further retaliatory firing.

Two men accused of firing at a police constable during a raid in Varanasi were arrested after separate encounters, in which both sustained bullet injuries, police said on Saturday.

Police Constable Shot During Raid

Constable Amit Shukla was shot at when a police team reached Nariya Tiraha in the Lanka police station area on Friday night after it was informed about the illegal sale of firearms. He was rushed to the trauma centre, where he is undergoing treatment. He is stated to be out of danger, DCP Gaurav Banswal said.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation to arrest the accused.

During an exchange of fire, one of the accused, identified as Raj Vishwakarma, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was arrested. Some of his associates managed to escape, while another accused was also apprehended, Banswal said.

During interrogation, he allegedly pointed to the involvement of another person in the firing incident. Police subsequently arrested the second accused late Friday night.

The two accused told police that the firearm used in the incident had been hidden near a ghat. However, when the police team took them there to recover the weapon, the accused allegedly opened fire again, officials said.

In the retaliatory firing, both accused sustained bullet injuries and were admitted to the trauma centre for treatment, police said.