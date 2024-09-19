News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two-headed calf born in Mangaluru, faces test of survival

Two-headed calf born in Mangaluru, faces test of survival

Source: PTI
September 19, 2024 14:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a rare event, a calf with two heads was born in the Kinnigoli area of Mangaluru. The calf, which has captured the attention of locals and veterinarians alike, is currently in good health, though its future remains uncertain.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jayaram Jogi, whose cow gave birth to the calf, said the calf was born on Tuesday and that the cow has not rejected the calf. However, the calf has not yet started suckling from the cow and is being fed from a feeding bottle.

 

According to veterinarian sources, medically the calf exhibits a condition known as polycephaly. This particular calf has two conjoined heads sharing a single body. It has four eyes, but only the outer two are functional, while the middle two are non-operational.

The calf also faces significant challenges. It is unable to stand on its own due to the disproportionate weight of its heads compared to its body, necessitating bottle feeding. Efforts to help the calf stand have been hindered by its difficulty in maintaining balance.

A local veterinarian has examined the calf and confirmed that it is healthy for now. However, the calf's long-term survival will depend heavily on the care it receives. Polycephalic calves are often stillborn or survive only for a short period, making this calf's current health status particularly noteworthy.

The family that owns the calf and a panel of people who have knowledge of cow-rearing are keeping their fingers crossed about the survival of the calf, but are sparing no efforts to make the calf comfortable and gain mobility on its own.

The Mulky Taluk veterinary department officials, however, state that if the calf can sustain itself with normal suckling behaviour while feeding, it has a fair chance of survival for a longer time. But the challenges posed by its rare condition may cause health issues, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
These images show animals at their very best!
These images show animals at their very best!
These animals are sure to make you laugh!
These animals are sure to make you laugh!
'Kauravas born through stem cell and test tube technology'
'Kauravas born through stem cell and test tube technology'
The Must Take Bollywood Quiz
The Must Take Bollywood Quiz
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
SC's verdict on AGR a big blow for telcos
SC's verdict on AGR a big blow for telcos
New client additions to turbocharge Dixon growth
New client additions to turbocharge Dixon growth

More like this

'Humans have never learned from history'

'Humans have never learned from history'

These funny animals are just what we need right now!

These funny animals are just what we need right now!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances