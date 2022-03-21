2 Haryana girls still stuck in Ukraine: Activist

Two Haryana girls are still stuck in war-torn Ukraine's Kherson city, according to a Bundi social activist, who said they are left with little food and spending their nights in the cold.

IMAGE: A demonstrator gestures as others, displaying Ukrainian flags, chant 'go home' and walk towards Russian military vehicles at a pro-Ukraine rally amid Russia's invasion, in Kherson, on March 20, 2022. Photograph: Reuters

Charmesh Sharma said he had on March 10 informed the Indian authorities about five students stranded in that country, after which three of them were brought back.

However, Tannu Khersan, 19, and Simeran Kaur, 19, from Haryana's Rohtak could not be brought back as they failed to reach the spot near Kherson city from where they were to be evacuated to India.

The other three students--Vadi Vivek, Milan Domadiya and Arokia Raj--succeeded to reach the destination, from where they were taken by bus to Moscow via Crimea and flown back last week, the Bundi-based activist said.

Sharma has once again filed an online plea to the President, prime minister and the Union minister of external affairs for their evacuation.

They are left with little food, he said.

The two girls even deposited their blankets and other belongings to the caretaker of their building after the message from the Indian embassy and now they are spending their nights in the cold, Sharma said.

Sharma said he is in constant touch with the two girls through WhatsApp and they need to be evacuated immediately.