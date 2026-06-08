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Home  » News » Gurugram Club Bouncers Held Over Alleged Assault

Gurugram Club Bouncers Held Over Alleged Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 19:21 IST

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Gurugram police have arrested two club bouncers for allegedly assaulting youths last month, highlighting concerns over safety and conduct in nightlife establishments.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two bouncers from a Gurugram club were arrested for allegedly assaulting youths last month.
  • The incident occurred after an argument between the bouncers and the complainant's group escalated into a physical altercation.
  • A complaint was lodged at Sector 50 police station, leading to a case being registered under relevant sections of the BNS.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified as Devender Singh and Praveen, apprehended from Sector 49.

Two bouncers of a Gurugram club were arrested for allegedly assaulting youths last month, police said on Monday.

Investigation Leads To Arrests

According to the police, a youth lodged a complaint at Sector 50 police station stating that on May 30, he had gone to a club in Gurugram with his friends, where some club bouncers allegedly assaulted him and threatened to kill him.

 

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS, they added.

While investigating, the team of Sector 50 police station arrested the accused, Devender Singh, resident of Village Dhatir, District Palwal and Praveen, resident of Village Dhumaspur, from Sector 49 on Sunday and Monday.

During interrogation, the accused stated that an argument had taken place between them and the complainant along with his friends, which subsequently escalated into a physical altercation, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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