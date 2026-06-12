Delhi Police Encounter Injures Two Ghaziabad Criminals In Malviya Nagar

Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully intercepted and injured two alleged Ghaziabad criminals, Gopal and Saurabh, in a late-night encounter in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, preventing a planned crime.

Key Points Two alleged criminals, Gopal and Saurabh from Ghaziabad, were injured in a police encounter in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch acted on specific intelligence about the duo planning a crime near Aurobindo College.

During the confrontation, police opened fire, injuring both suspects in their right legs.

The injured criminals were apprehended and admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain their criminal backgrounds and recover weapons.

Two alleged criminals from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad were injured in an encounter with the Delhi Police near Aurobindo College in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Gopal and Saurabh, both residents of the Loni area in Ghaziabad, sustained bullet injuries to their right legs during the exchange of fire late on Thursday night and were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment, they said.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

According to officials, Delhi Police Crime Branch had received specific information that the two men were planning to commit a crime in the Malviya Nagar area. Acting on the input, a Crime Branch team laid a trap near Aurobindo College and began surveillance of the area.

When the suspects arrived and noticed the police presence, they allegedly attempted to flee, prompting a confrontation, officials said. During the ensuing encounter, police opened fire, injuring both men in their right legs. The accused were subsequently overpowered and taken into custody.

They were rushed to the AIIMS, where they are undergoing treatment, police said. Further details regarding the criminal backgrounds of the accused and the recovery of weapons were awaited. Police said an investigation is underway.