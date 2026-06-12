HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Encounter Injures Two Ghaziabad Criminals In Malviya Nagar

Delhi Police Encounter Injures Two Ghaziabad Criminals In Malviya Nagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 09:05 IST

x

Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully intercepted and injured two alleged Ghaziabad criminals, Gopal and Saurabh, in a late-night encounter in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, preventing a planned crime.

Key Points

  • Two alleged criminals, Gopal and Saurabh from Ghaziabad, were injured in a police encounter in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.
  • The Delhi Police Crime Branch acted on specific intelligence about the duo planning a crime near Aurobindo College.
  • During the confrontation, police opened fire, injuring both suspects in their right legs.
  • The injured criminals were apprehended and admitted to AIIMS for treatment.
  • An investigation is currently underway to ascertain their criminal backgrounds and recover weapons.

Two alleged criminals from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad were injured in an encounter with the Delhi Police near Aurobindo College in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Gopal and Saurabh, both residents of the Loni area in Ghaziabad, sustained bullet injuries to their right legs during the exchange of fire late on Thursday night and were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment, they said.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

According to officials, Delhi Police Crime Branch had received specific information that the two men were planning to commit a crime in the Malviya Nagar area. Acting on the input, a Crime Branch team laid a trap near Aurobindo College and began surveillance of the area.

 

When the suspects arrived and noticed the police presence, they allegedly attempted to flee, prompting a confrontation, officials said. During the ensuing encounter, police opened fire, injuring both men in their right legs. The accused were subsequently overpowered and taken into custody.

They were rushed to the AIIMS, where they are undergoing treatment, police said. Further details regarding the criminal backgrounds of the accused and the recovery of weapons were awaited. Police said an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Arrests Attempted Murder Suspects After Gunfight
Delhi Police Arrests Attempted Murder Suspects After Gunfight
Delhi Stabbing Suspects Nabbed After Police Encounters
Delhi Stabbing Suspects Nabbed After Police Encounters
Delhi Police Nab Two Murder Suspects After Rohini Encounter
Delhi Police Nab Two Murder Suspects After Rohini Encounter
Delhi Police Foil Himanshu Bhau Gang's Plans After Shootout
Delhi Police Foil Himanshu Bhau Gang's Plans After Shootout
Two Arrested In Delhi Revenge Killing Case
Two Arrested In Delhi Revenge Killing Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday Celebration2:58

Watch: Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns Emotional During Birthday...

Trump says 'great settlement' made with Iran, deal signing 'maybe in Europe'4:03

Trump says 'great settlement' made with Iran, deal...

Nepal's Rudraksha Capital: How Bhojpur's sacred beads are generating millions for farmers3:51

Nepal's Rudraksha Capital: How Bhojpur's sacred beads are...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO