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Life Imprisonment For Two In Mathura Honour Killing Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 21:58 IST

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A Mathura court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing two individuals to life imprisonment for the brutal honour killing of Hemant, highlighting the severe consequences for such heinous crimes.

Key Points

  • Two men, Kali alias Sandeep and Pulli alias Nitesh, were sentenced to life imprisonment for an honour killing in Mathura.
  • The victim, Hemant, was murdered in March 2024 for marrying the sister of one of the convicts, a marriage opposed by her family.
  • The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict, with a portion directed as compensation to the victim's legal heirs.
  • Other accused, including Vikram Singh alias Charan Singh, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here on Friday for murdering a man in 2024 in a case the prosecution described as an honour killing, officials said.

District Government Counsel Shivram Singh Tarkar said the case pertained to the murder of Hemant, a resident of Bijao village under Surir police station limits, on the night of March 15, 2024. According to the prosecution, Hemant was allegedly called out of his house by his brother-in-law and his associates and taken to nearby Bhadanwara village, where he was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons.

 

Details Of The Honour Killing Case

The prosecution alleged that the murder was linked to Hemant's marriage to the sister of one of the convicts, Kali alias Sandeep, which was opposed by her family. The following day, the victim's father, lodged a murder case against Kali alias Sandeep, Pulli alias Nitesh, Vikram Singh alias Charan Singh and three to four unidentified persons.

Villagers of Bhadanwara who witnessed the incident caught Kali and Pulli at the spot and handed them over to the police. After investigation, police filed a chargesheet and the case was later committed to the sessions court for trial.

Court Verdict And Compensation

After hearing the matter and examining the evidence, witness testimonies and arguments from both sides, District Judge Vikas Kumar (I) found Kali alias Sandeep and Pulli alias Nitesh guilty of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

The court held that the prosecution failed to establish the involvement of Vikram Singh alias Charan Singh, who was separated from the trial during the proceedings. It also noted that sufficient evidence was not available against the other accused named in the FIR. The court further directed that Rs 50,000 from the total fine amount be paid to the victim's legal heirs as compensation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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