Delhi Police Arrests Two Gangsters, Prevents Rival Attack

Delhi Police successfully thwarted a potential gang attack by arresting two alleged gangsters, Rahul Sharma and Gautam, who were found with Italian-made pistols and live cartridges near Rani Khera bus depot on October 20.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested two alleged gangsters, Rahul Sharma and Gautam, on October 20 near Rani Khera bus depot.

The accused were intercepted with two Italian-made pistols and eight live cartridges.

They were allegedly travelling from Rohtak to Delhi to target rival gangster Amit Mann and his associates.

Both Sharma and Gautam have extensive criminal histories, including charges of murder, attempt to murder, and robbery.

Sharma was operating in Delhi in violation of a one-year externment order issued on March 22, 2026.

The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged gangsters with two Italian-made pistols and eight live cartridges, preventing a suspected attack on a rival gang in the city, officials said on Thursday.

Police Intercept Gangsters

Police said they intercepted the accused, Rahul Sharma alias Pachpach (31) and Gautam alias Baunsar (30), near Rani Khera bus depot on October 20 when they were allegedly travelling from Rohtak to Delhi to target rival gangster Amit Mann and his associates.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they belonged to a self-styled gang led by Sharma and were on their way to attack members of the rival group, police said. Both accused are listed as bad characters at Prem Nagar police station and have previous criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and robbery, registered against them, they said.

Following the Rohini district March 22, 2026 order, police said Sharma was externed from Delhi for one year but allegedly operated in violation of the order.

Police said after they received specific information that the two men would arrive in Rani Khera from Rohtak, a team laid a trap near the bus depot, stopped a black SUV in which the accused were travelling and arrested them.

Officials said besides weapons, they seized two mobile phones and the vehicle from them.

They said Sharma, a resident of Prem Nagar, has nine criminal cases registered against him in Delhi, involving murder, attempt to murder, robbery, assault, Arms Act violations, gambling and cheating.

Police said Gautam, also a resident of Prem Nagar, has been involved in 14 criminal cases, including those related to attempted murder and robbery. He also runs a Chinese eatery in Prem Nagar-III, they said.