Ranchi Police Nab Two Gangsters In Gunfight

Ranchi police successfully apprehended two suspected gangsters, one injured in a gunfight on Tuesday, who are linked to the notorious Rahul Singh gang involved in extortion and multiple criminal cases.

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Key Points Two suspected gangsters were arrested in Ranchi on Tuesday after a gunfight with police.

One suspect, Shahid, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the encounter and is receiving treatment.

The other accused, Samshad Ansari, was taken into custody by police.

Both arrested individuals are associated with the Rahul Singh gang, known for extorting money from businessmen and coal traders.

Several criminal cases are pending against them in Lohardaga, Gumla, and Ranchi districts, and they were allegedly involved in a shootout on October 11.

Two suspected gangsters were arrested following a gunfight with police in Ranchi on Tuesday, with one of them sustaining a bullet injury, an officer said.

Police Encounter And Arrests

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted the two men, riding a stolen motorcycle, in the Vidhasbha police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hatia) Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

"On spotting the police, the gangsters tried to escape. When the police chased them, they opened fire at the team. Security personnel retaliated, leading to a gunfight in which one of them, identified as Shahid, sustained a bullet injury to his leg," Kumar said.

Shahid was taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for treatment, while the other accused, identified as Samshad Ansari, was taken into custody, he said.

Both are associated with the Rahul Singh gang, he added.

Several criminal cases are pending against them in Lohardaga, Gumla and Ranchi districts, the DSP said, adding that further investigation was underway.

The gang primarily extorts money from businessmen and coal traders, the officer said.

Police said the two accused were allegedly involved in a shootout at a petrol pump on Ring Road, in the Kanke police station area, on October 11.