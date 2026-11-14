Customs Seize Rs 3.21 Crore Gold From Foreigners At Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport Customs successfully thwarted a major gold smuggling attempt, seizing 2.31 kilograms of gold worth Rs 3.21 crore from two foreign nationals arriving from Bishkek.

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Key Points Two foreign nationals were caught with 2.31 kilograms of gold at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

The seized gold is approximately worth Rs 3.21 crore.

The individuals, arriving from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek through Kazakhstan's Almaty, were intercepted by customs officers on November 12.

Gold paste was found concealed in eight oval-shaped pouches taped to their bodies.

The gold was seized under Section 110 and the passengers arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Two foreign nationals were caught with 2.31 kilograms of gold, approximately worth Rs 3.21 crore, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the two foreigners, arriving from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek through Kazakhstan's Almaty, were intercepted by customs officers at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on November 12, when they were crossing the green channel.

A detailed search led to the recovery of gold paste concealed in eight oval-shaped pouches taped to their bodies.

The pouches, including the adhesive tape, weighed around 2,835 grams. Four gold bars weighing 2.31 kilograms were extracted from the paste, according to the statement.

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, while the passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Act, it said.