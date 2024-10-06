News
Two foreign mountaineers rescued after 3 days at 6K metres on U'khand peak

Two foreign mountaineers rescued after 3 days at 6K metres on U'khand peak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 06, 2024 11:37 IST
Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday morning, the District Disaster Management Centre here said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

The mountaineers -- Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom -- were stranded since October 3.

 

Both are safe despite their ordeal lasting three days.

Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel on Sunday morning.

A joint operation by the IAF, SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority carried out over the past two days led to their safe evacuation.

Two IAF helicopters began a search operation to trace them on Friday.

They were joined by climbing trained SDRF personnel on Saturday to assist in the operations hampered by fog and adverse weather conditions.

The two were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

The two got stranded after their bag containing food and vital climbing gear fell into a gorge when they were at a height of 6,015 metres on way to Chaukhamba III peak situated at 6,995 metres.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
