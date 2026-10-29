Two Separate Firing Incidents Injure Three In Ludhiana

Ludhiana witnessed a night of violence as a property dealer and a trader, along with his sister-in-law, were injured in two separate firing incidents, prompting police investigations into suspected old rivalries and personal enmities.

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Key Points A property dealer, Jagjot Singh, was injured on Wednesday night in Ludhiana after being assaulted by around eight armed men who also fired gunshots at his car.

The attack on Jagjot Singh is suspected to be the result of an old rivalry, with three accused already identified by police.

In a separate incident, trader Jaspal Singh and his sister-in-law, Priya, sustained injuries when three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at their car.

Personal enmity is suspected behind the attack on Jaspal Singh, against whom 12 FIRs have been registered.

Police have registered cases for both incidents and are actively working to apprehend the accused.

A property dealer was injured after around eight armed men allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons and fired gunshots at his car in the Dholewal area here, while a trader and his sister-in-law were injured in a separate firing incident, police said on Thursday.

Property Dealer Attacked In Dholewal

In the first incident, Jagjot Singh, 36, a resident of Miller Ganj, was attacked on Wednesday night when he was returning from dinner with his mother and three-year-old son, police said.

Around eight armed men fired five to six rounds at his car and assaulted him with sharp weapons, they said.

Jagjot sustained injuries to his head, leg and eye, while his family members inside the car escaped unhurt.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anubhav Jain said three accused, including Jaswinder Singh, had been identified. The attack appeared to be the fallout of an old rivalry, he said, adding that the two sides had clashed earlier.

Trader And Sister-In-Law Shot Near Jalandhar Bypass

In a separate incident, trader Jaspal Singh and his sister-in-law, Priya, were injured when three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at their car near the Eldeco post on National Highway-44 along the Jalandhar Bypass, police said.

Jaspal sustained a bullet injury near his stomach, while Priya suffered injuries to her arm and neck.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Verma said 12 FIRs had been registered against Jaspal and personal enmity was suspected to be behind the attack.

Both injured persons are stable, police said.

Cases have been registered in both incidents, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, they added.