Lokayukta Books Two In Madhya Pradesh Bribery Scandal

Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh have booked two government officials, including a Block Education Officer, for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe to clear pending salary bills, highlighting ongoing efforts against corruption.

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Key Points Two persons were booked on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe.

The bribe of Rs 10,000 was demanded from a government boys' hostel superintendent to clear bills totalling Rs 2.30 lakh.

A clerk, Pawan Singh Bilwal, was nabbed while accepting the bribe, reportedly on instructions from Block Education Officer Jaynarayan Bairagi.

Both Bilwal and Bairagi have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As of the report, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Two persons were booked on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe from the superintendent of a government boys' hostel to clear bills totalling Rs 2.30 lakh, a Lokayukta police official said.

Bribery Allegations Emerge

Complainant Dhoom Singh Singad, superintendent of a government boys' hostel at Semalia Badi village, had informed that a bribe of Rs 10,000 was being sought from him, following which a probe began, Inspector Ashutosh Mithas said.

"The salary bills of Rs 2.30 lakh pertained to the time when the complainant was under suspension in Jhabua district. A trap was laid and Pawan Singh Bilwal, a clerk posted in the block education office, was nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Bilwal was instructed to collect the money by Block Education Officer Jaynarayan Bairagi," he said.

Bilwal and Bairage were booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but have not been arrested, the official added.