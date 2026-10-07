Major Drug Haul In Saharanpur: Two Traffickers Apprehended

Saharanpur police have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against narcotics, arresting two alleged drug traffickers and seizing over Rs 2.05 crore worth of 'smack' as part of "Operation Savera."

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Key Points Two alleged drug traffickers, Shahzad alias Kallu and Nazrana, were arrested in Saharanpur on Tuesday.

Police seized over one kilogram (1.028 kg) of 'smack' (adulterated heroin) valued at approximately Rs 2.05 crore.

The arrests were made as part of "Operation Savera" by a joint team of Mandi police, anti-narcotics cell, and special operations units.

Shahzad alias Kallu is a known history-sheeter and 'Top 10' offender in Shamli, with around 18 cases registered against him in Muzaffarnagar district.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations into their network are ongoing.

Two alleged drug traffickers, including a woman, were arrested here and more than a kilogram of 'smack' (adulterated heroin) valued around Rs 2.05 crore was seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

Saharanpur City Superintendent of Police Vyom Bindal said the arrests were made by a team comprising personnel from Mandi police station, anti-narcotics cell and special operations units, as part of "Operation Savera" campaign.

Major Drug Bust Details

Acting on a tip-off on Tuesday, the team arrested Shahzad alias Kallu -- a resident of Shamli district and residing in Nazim Colony in Mandi area of Saharanpur -- and Nazrana, a resident of Saharanpur district, near the main gate of a cremation ground on Baba Laldas Road, SP Bindal said.

A total of 1.028 kg of smack was recovered from the two, with 515 grams seized from Shahzad and 513 grams from Nazrana, he said.

A Swift car allegedly used for transporting the contraband and three mobile phones were also seized, police said.

Bindal said both accused are habitual offenders and Shahzad is a history-sheeter of Thanabhawan police station in Shamli and figured among the 'Top 10' offenders of the district. Around 18 cases are registered against him in Muzaffarnagar district, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Mandi police station on the basis of the arrests and recovery, the SP said.

Police are investigating the alleged forward and backward links of Shahzad and Nazrana, he said, adding that the arrestees will be produced before a court after completion of formalities.