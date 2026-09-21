Haryana Police Intercept Drug Smugglers, Seize Heroin Valued At Rs 4.3 Crore

Haryana's Nuh Police have made a significant drug bust, arresting two individuals and seizing over 2 kg of heroin valued at Rs 4.30 crore, disrupting a major drug trafficking operation.

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Key Points Nuh Police arrested two individuals for transporting over 2 kg of heroin.

The seized heroin is valued at approximately Rs 4.30 crore.

The accused, Arbaz and Salim, were intercepted after attempting to evade a police barricade.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the supply chain and dismantle the entire drug trafficking network.

Police in Haryana's Nuh district have arrested two persons after they were allegedly intercepted while transporting more than 2 kg of heroin -- worth around Rs 4.30 crore -- in a vehicle, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Arbaz, a resident of Nuh, and Salim, a resident of Rajasthan's Khairthal district.

Police Intercept Drug Smugglers

According to police, during the ongoing anti-drug campaign, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Tauru received information that two "active drug smugglers" were en route to Nanuka via Rangala Ghati in a black Creta car, carrying a large consignment of heroin. Acting on the input, the team put up a barricade near Rangala Ghati and began inspecting oncoming vehicles.

When the said Creta vehicle approached the post, police beckoned them to halt. However, the accused allegedly attempted to speed away upon spotting police and rammed into police vehicles. Subsequently, they were intercepted.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain said the vehicle was searched in the presence of a gazetted officer. During the search, 40 packets concealed behind the driver's seat were recovered. Upon examination, they were found to contain heroin, amounting to 2 kg 125 grams in total.

Police seized and sealed the contraband and also impounded the Creta car. A case has been registered against the accused at the Sadar Tauru police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and other relevant sections.

The two arrestee were produced in court and subsequently remanded to two days' police custody. They are being interrogated to uncover the heroin supply chain, as well as to identify potential suspects linked with the case, the SP said. The accused's assets and financial activities are also being investigated to expose the entire drug trafficking network, he added.