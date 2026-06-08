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How J&K Police Are Using PIT-NDPS Act Against Drug Peddlers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 21:24 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained two habitual drug peddlers under the powerful PIT-NDPS Act in Reasi, signalling a strong commitment to combating illicit narcotics trafficking and protecting communities from the drug menace.

Key Points

  • Two notorious drug peddlers, Suresh Kumar and Hussain Mohd, were detained in Reasi, J&K, under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • Both individuals, residents of Katra, have a history of repeated involvement in narcotics-related offences.
  • The detention orders were issued by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, leading to their lodging in district jail Rajouri.
  • The PIT-NDPS Act, 1988, empowers governments to detain individuals for up to one year to prevent illicit drug trafficking.
  • Reasi Police affirm their commitment to eradicating the drug menace through stringent legal actions, including preventive detention.

Two notorious drug peddlers were detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Suresh Kumar alias Bantu and Hussain Mohd, both residents of Katra, have been detained pursuant to formal detention orders issued by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and subsequently lodged in district jail Rajouri, a police spokesman said.

 

Why Preventive Detention Was Used

Suresh Kumar was involved in multiple NDPS cases, including three registered at the Katra police station between 2024 and 2026. Similarly, Mohd was found repeatedly involved in narcotics-related activities and was booked in two cases in 2023 and 2026, the spokesman said.

In view of their repeated involvement in narcotics offences, detailed dossiers along with supporting documents were prepared by the Reasi Police and submitted to the competent authority for their preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Understanding The PIT-NDPS Act

The PIT-NDPS Act, 1988 empowers the Central and State Governments to issue detention orders against any person to prevent them from committing illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. A person detained under this Act may be held for up to one year without an Advisory Board's opinion if the detaining authority believes they are involved in or likely to engage in illicit traffic in highly vulnerable areas.

Acting on the recommendations and after careful examination of the records, the Jammu divisional commissioner issued detention orders against both habitual offenders, he said.

The Reasi Police remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicate the drug menace from society and reiterates that stringent legal action, including preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act, will continue against habitual drug peddlers and all those involved in narcotics trafficking.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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