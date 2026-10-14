Bengaluru Police Detain Two In Siddaramaiah Defamation Case

Bengaluru police have detained two individuals for questioning in connection with an alleged defamatory social media post targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sparking political debate and calls for a CBI probe.

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Key Points Bengaluru CCB has detained two individuals for questioning in connection with an alleged defamatory social media post targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday secured an injunction order against media outlets and social media platforms from spreading defamatory videos.

The Congress leader also lodged a complaint with Bengaluru city police, leading to a case registered at a Cyber Crime Police Station.

BJP leader R Ashoka and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy have termed the incident a 'sting operation' against Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged sting operation.

The CCB of Bengaluru police has detained two people for questioning in connection with an alleged defamatory social media post targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police sources said on Wednesday.

Political Fallout And Police Action

Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday secured an injunction order restraining media outlets, including social media platforms, from spreading the defamatory videos against him.

The Congress leader had also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru city police seeking action against those spreading 'false propaganda'.

Based on a complaint by the former CM, a case was registered at a Cyber Crime Police Station.

In this regard, two people were picked up and taken to an unknown destination for interrogation.

Their names have not been revealed as the investigation was underway, sources said.

The issue was much talked about in the political circle as BJP leader R Ashoka and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy termed it a 'sting operation' against Siddaramaiah.

Congress MLA K N Rajanna has not ruled out the possibility of a sting operation against the former CM.

Kumaraswamy demanded a CBI probe into the sting operation.