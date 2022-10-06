News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Two days after quitting as Congress MLA, Patidar leader joins BJP

Two days after quitting as Congress MLA, Patidar leader joins BJP

Source: PTI
October 06, 2022 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two days after resigning from the Gujarat legislative assembly as a Congress legislator, Patidar community leader Harshad Ribadiya on Thursday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gandhinagar.

IMAGE: Harshad Rabadiya resigns as Congress MLA in the Gujarat assembly, October 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was inducted during a function organised at the BJP’s state headquarters 'Kamalam'.

Gujarat BJP general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela welcomed him into the party fold.

 

Several local Congress leaders, including Junagadh district Congress president, vice president, Mehsana taluka Congress president, Kisan Morcha leaders, also joined the ruling outfit during the event.

Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state are slated to be held by the end of this year.

Ribadiya had submitted his resignation to assembly speaker Nimaben Acharya on Tuesday.

Soon after joining the BJP, the former Congress MLA praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said he was influenced by the central government's "pro-farmer" policies and initiatives like raising the minimum support price (MSP) and introducing new technologies for their support.

The former legislator from Visavadar seat in Junagadh district of the state's Saurashtra region also targeted the Congress for being "directionless" and accused the party leadership of not helping him in time of need.

"I am influenced by the way Modi is developing the country and working to protect the interests of farmers by raising the MSP and taking several other initiatives," he told reporters.

"At the same time, Congress has become directionless," he alleged.

Ribadiya said the BJP's policies have influenced the people of his constituency as well.

"The BJP government heeded my request for electricity supply to farmers in my region during the day time. I am influenced by many such initiatives and that is the reason why I have joined the BJP. In the coming days, many of my friends will also join the party. We will work as its soldiers," he said.

He added that the issues that he had raised in the legislative assembly were not against any party or any particular person, but for the benefit of farmers. "All the issues were resolved by the BJP government, which is also a reason I have joined it," he claimed.

Ribadiya was elected from the Visavadar assembly segment, a predominantly Patel community seat, in 2017 as a Congress candidate. Before that, he had also won the 2014 bye-election from that constituency.

The 2017 assembly elections in Gujarat were held against the backdrop of the Patidar quota agitation, and members of the Patel community in the Saurashtra region had largely voted for the Congress to express their anger against the ruling BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Stay in BJP but work for AAP: Kejriwal to BJP workers
Stay in BJP but work for AAP: Kejriwal to BJP workers
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts
AAP says internal survey gives it 58 seats in Gujarat
AAP says internal survey gives it 58 seats in Gujarat
When A Dress Was PAINTED On Bella!
When A Dress Was PAINTED On Bella!
Row over Cong leader's jibe at Murmu, NCW summons Raj
Row over Cong leader's jibe at Murmu, NCW summons Raj
Rashmika Hopes Goodbye Is A Hit
Rashmika Hopes Goodbye Is A Hit
Playing in IPL helps in passing information: Rabada
Playing in IPL helps in passing information: Rabada
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Kejri woos Guj Hindus with Rs 40/day for cow's upkeep

Kejri woos Guj Hindus with Rs 40/day for cow's upkeep

Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal for dinner is Modi fan

Auto driver who hosted Kejriwal for dinner is Modi fan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances