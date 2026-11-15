Home  » News » Two Cattle Smugglers Dead In Nuh Police Encounter

Two Cattle Smugglers Dead In Nuh Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 11:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A police encounter in Nuh early Sunday led to the deaths of two cattle smugglers and injuries to another, prompting a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two cattle smugglers were killed and one injured in a police encounter in Nuh early Sunday.
  • The incident involved the Crime Investigation Agency team of Ferozpur Jhirka police.
  • Police recovered seven cows, three country-made pistols, and ammunition from the scene.
  • A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the encounter deaths.

Two cattle smugglers were killed while another was injured in a brief encounter with police in Nuh early Sunday, an official said.

The encounter took place between cattle smugglers and the Crime Investigation Agency team of the Ferozpur Jhirka police, led by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh, at 4:30 am.

 

During the exchange of fire, three people sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the Nalhar Medical College. Two of the injured, identified as Sabir and Gabbar alias Hadiya, succumbed to their injuries, while Tahir is undergoing treatment.

During the operation, the police recovered one pickup vehicle loaded with seven cows, three country-made pistols of .315 bore, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges, they added.

"We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and informed the families. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter", a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

nuh police encountercattle smugglersferozpur jhirka policegurugram crimepolice action

More From Rediff

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

Related Stories

Cow Smuggler Nabbed After Shootout With Nuh Police

Cow Smuggler Nabbed After Shootout With Nuh Police

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali