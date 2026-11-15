Two Cattle Smugglers Dead In Nuh Police Encounter

A police encounter in Nuh early Sunday led to the deaths of two cattle smugglers and injuries to another, prompting a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

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Key Points Two cattle smugglers were killed and one injured in a police encounter in Nuh early Sunday.

The incident involved the Crime Investigation Agency team of Ferozpur Jhirka police.

Police recovered seven cows, three country-made pistols, and ammunition from the scene.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the encounter deaths.

Two cattle smugglers were killed while another was injured in a brief encounter with police in Nuh early Sunday, an official said.

The encounter took place between cattle smugglers and the Crime Investigation Agency team of the Ferozpur Jhirka police, led by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh, at 4:30 am.

During the exchange of fire, three people sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the Nalhar Medical College. Two of the injured, identified as Sabir and Gabbar alias Hadiya, succumbed to their injuries, while Tahir is undergoing treatment.

During the operation, the police recovered one pickup vehicle loaded with seven cows, three country-made pistols of .315 bore, three live cartridges and five empty cartridges, they added.

"We have kept the bodies in a mortuary and informed the families. A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the matter", a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.