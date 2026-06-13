How Two Were Charred To Death In Jabalpur Road Accident

A horrific road accident in Jabalpur resulted in two fatalities as an SUV caught fire after being crushed between two dumpers, prompting a police search for the fleeing dumper driver.

Key Points Two persons were charred to death after their SUV was trapped between two dumpers and caught fire in Jabalpur.

The victims, identified as Prashant (45) and driver Monu Sharma (42) from Rohtak, Haryana, died on the spot.

The accident occurred near Sharda Temple when the SUV was sandwiched between two heavy vehicles and dragged for about 200 metres.

The driver of the dumper that rammed into the SUV from behind fled the scene, and police efforts are underway to trace him.

Two persons were charred to death after their SUV got trapped between two dumpers and caught fire on the outskirts of Jabalpur city on Saturday evening, police said. The accident took place near Sharda Temple under Barela police station limits when the victims were travelling to Jabalpur from Mandla in a Scorpio, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told PTI.

Horrific Accident Details Emerge

The SUV had overtaken a dumper truck and was trying to pass another heavy vehicle when a second dumper coming from behind drew alongside it.

"The Scorpio got sandwiched between the two dumpers and was dragged for about 200 metres. It then caught fire, trapping the two occupants inside," Sharma said.

The victims, identified as Prashant (45) and driver Monu Sharma (42), both residents of Rohtak in Haryana, died on the spot.

The dumper driver who rammed into the SUV from behind fled the spot after abandoning his vehicle. Efforts are underway to trace him, the official said.