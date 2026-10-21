Maharashtra Police Nab Builders In Virar Illegal Construction Scam

Maharashtra Police have arrested two builders in Virar for allegedly constructing an illegal eight-storey building using forged permits and defrauding 113 flat buyers, highlighting the risks in property transactions.

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Key Points Two builders were arrested on Wednesday by MBVV Police for an illegal eight-storey building in Virar.

The developers allegedly used forged construction permissions and fake commencement certificates to sell 113 flats.

The arrested individuals, Kamlesh Mahadev Patil and Vishal Vinayak Patil, are in police custody until October 29.

The case involves cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police in Maharashtra have arrested two builders for allegedly constructing an illegal eight-storey residential building using forged construction permissions and cheating several flat purchasers, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Fraudulent Scheme

The illegal property is situated in Naringi village in Virar (East) in Palghar district, neighbouring Mumbai.

The developers allegedly used fake commencement certificates (CC) and fraudulent documents to register 113 flats and sell them to unsuspecting buyers, thereby defrauding citizens and the government, according to a release issued by the MBVV Police.

Police registered an FIR on October 19 at the Virar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The arrested developers have been identified as Kamlesh Mahadev Patil (40) and Vishal Vinayak Patil (38), both residents of Naringi in Virar.

A local court has remanded both accused to police custody until October 29, as investigators probe the role of potential accomplices.