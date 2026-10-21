Home  » News » Maharashtra Police Nab Builders In Virar Illegal Construction Scam

Maharashtra Police Nab Builders In Virar Illegal Construction Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 19:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Maharashtra Police have arrested two builders in Virar for allegedly constructing an illegal eight-storey building using forged permits and defrauding 113 flat buyers, highlighting the risks in property transactions.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two builders were arrested on Wednesday by MBVV Police for an illegal eight-storey building in Virar.
  • The developers allegedly used forged construction permissions and fake commencement certificates to sell 113 flats.
  • The arrested individuals, Kamlesh Mahadev Patil and Vishal Vinayak Patil, are in police custody until October 29.
  • The case involves cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police in Maharashtra have arrested two builders for allegedly constructing an illegal eight-storey residential building using forged construction permissions and cheating several flat purchasers, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Fraudulent Scheme

The illegal property is situated in Naringi village in Virar (East) in Palghar district, neighbouring Mumbai.

 

The developers allegedly used fake commencement certificates (CC) and fraudulent documents to register 113 flats and sell them to unsuspecting buyers, thereby defrauding citizens and the government, according to a release issued by the MBVV Police.

Police registered an FIR on October 19 at the Virar police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The arrested developers have been identified as Kamlesh Mahadev Patil (40) and Vishal Vinayak Patil (38), both residents of Naringi in Virar.

A local court has remanded both accused to police custody until October 29, as investigators probe the role of potential accomplices.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

illegal constructionbuilder arrestproperty fraudvirarmaharashtra police

More From Rediff

The Art Of Doing Nothing At Work

The Art Of Doing Nothing At Work
The Village India Seized From Pakistan

The Village India Seized From Pakistan
What Kon-Tiki And Odyssey Teach Us

What Kon-Tiki And Odyssey Teach Us

Related Stories

Builder arrested for apartment collapse near Mumbai

Builder arrested for apartment collapse near Mumbai

Web Stories

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs
8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries
6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know

6 Fascinating Facts About Ravana You May Not Know