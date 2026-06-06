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Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Lives Of Two Young Brothers In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 19:30 IST

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A devastating compound wall collapse in Adhur, Kerala, has tragically claimed the lives of two young brothers, Musamil and Munseer, while injuring their friend, prompting a police investigation into the role of recent heavy rains.

Key Points

  • Two young brothers, Musamil (14) and Munseer (10), died in Adhur, Kerala, after a compound wall collapsed on them.
  • Their friend, Viheesh, was injured in the incident and is currently hospitalised.
  • The tragedy occurred on Saturday evening while the children were selling goods by the roadside.
  • Police suspect heavy rains in the area contributed to the compound wall's collapse.
  • An investigation has been launched by Adhur police into the fatal incident.

Two brothers were killed and their friend injured after a compound wall of a house collapsed on them while they were selling goods by the roadside at Adhur here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Musamil (14) and his brother Munseer (10), sons of Aboobacker of Adhur. A teenager identified as Viheesh, who was with the two brothers at the time of the incident, sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

 

Tragic Incident Details

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when the three were sitting by the roadside near their house selling goods. An elevated compound wall and a heap of mud suddenly collapsed on them, officials said. Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the children from beneath the bricks and mud before shifting them to a hospital, officials said. However, Musamil and Munseer succumbed to injuries, police said.

Adhur police, who have launched an investigation, suspect that the compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains that had lashed the area over the past few days. The bodies of the deceased children will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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