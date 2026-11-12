Illicit Affair Leads To Uncle's Murder By Nephews

In a shocking incident from Saharanpur, two brothers have been arrested for the alleged murder of their uncle, stemming from a long-standing illicit relationship between one of the brothers and the victim's wife.

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Key Points Two brothers, Shubham and Rajat, were arrested for allegedly murdering their 38-year-old uncle, Raju, in Saharanpur.

The motive for the murder was Raju's objection to Shubham's alleged illicit relationship with Raju's wife for about three-and-a-half years.

Raju's body was discovered on November 9, and the accused were apprehended near the Dehradun-Ambala highway on Thursday.

Police have recovered the iron rod allegedly used in the murder, along with the victim's clothes, purse, and identity documents.

Two brothers allegedly killed their 38-year-old uncle after he objected to one of them being in an illicit relationship with his wife for around three-and-a-half years, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Crime

The accused, identified as Shubham and Rajat, allegedly murdered their uncle Raju by repeatedly hitting him on the head with an iron rod, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak told PTI.

The body of Raju, Chauramandi village in Chilkana, was found on November 9 along the Haiderpur Bhikkanpur road in the Sarsawa police station area.

Pathak said the investigation revealed that Shubham had allegedly been involved in a relationship with Raju's wife for around three-and-a-half years. Raju's objections to the relationship had led to resentment between the two.

Shubham allegedly lured his uncle to a secluded place, where an argument broke out over the relationship. He then attacked Raju with an iron rod, leaving him unconscious.

Shubham subsequently called his brother Rajat, and the two allegedly transported the body on a motorcycle before dumping it along the road, the SP said.

A police surveillance team was formed to crack the case, and the two accused were arrested near the Dehradun-Ambala highway on Thursday, he added.

Police have recovered the iron rod allegedly used in the murder, along with the victim's clothes, purse and identity documents, based on the accused's identification.