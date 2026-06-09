Tragic Drowning: Two Brothers Die In Prayagraj Ganga

A tragic incident in Prayagraj saw two minor brothers, Rajan and Abhishek, drown in the Ganga river while swimming, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points Two minor brothers, Rajan (16) and Abhishek (14), drowned in the Ganga river in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred while they were swimming with a relative, Sunny, who was successfully rescued by local residents.

Police were informed about the drowning around 9 am and later handed over the bodies to the family members.

Two minor brothers drowned in the Ganga river while swimming in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Karchana) Sunil Kumar said police received information at around 9 am about two teenagers drowning in the river near Manaiya Ghat in the Naini Industrial area police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Rajan (16) and Abhishek (14), who had gone to bathe in the river with their relative Sunny, he said.

"The two brothers entered deep waters while swimming and drowned. Sunny was rescued by local residents," the ACP said.

The bodies were taken into custody by police and later handed over to the family members, officials said.