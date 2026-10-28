Udupi Murder: Brothers Held Over Payment Dispute

Two brothers have been arrested in Udupi, Karnataka, for the alleged murder of a 43-year-old man following a dispute over work payments and personal issues, with the victim himself having a history of involvement in other murder cases.

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Key Points Two brothers, Pramod Poojary (39) and Pradeep Poojary (45), were arrested on Wednesday for murder.

They allegedly killed 43-year-old Sujith Pinto with an iron rod near Bhadragiri Circle in Baikady village on Tuesday evening.

The motive for the murder was a dispute over work-related payments and personal differences.

Sujith Pinto was previously accused in multiple murder cases, including the 2018 killing of Guruprasad Bhat and the 2020 murder of Yogish Poojary.

Brahmavar police have registered a murder case and are conducting further investigation.

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 43-year-old man with an iron rod following a dispute over work-related payments and personal differences in this district, police said on Wednesday.

Udupi Murder Investigation

The incident occurred near Bhadragiri Circle in Baikady village on Tuesday evening, when the victim, Sujith Pinto, was allegedly attacked by the accused, identified as Pramod Poojary (39) and Pradeep Poojary (45), both autorickshaw drivers, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused and Pinto knew each other and had been involved in disputes for several months, police said.

According to police, the brothers had occasionally undertaken labour work for Pinto and supplied household items to his residence. Differences reportedly arose over payments and alleged verbal abuse directed at the brothers and their family members.

The accused allegedly called Pinto to the spot on Tuesday evening, where an argument broke out over personal issues, a senior police officer said.

During the altercation, Pradeep allegedly restrained Pinto while Pramod attacked him with an iron rod, inflicting severe injuries to his head and face. Pinto died at the scene, the officer said.

Another person who attempted to intervene was also allegedly assaulted, the officer added.

Pinto, a native of Santhekatte, had moved to the Brahmavar area a few years ago. Police said he had been named as an accused in several murder cases, including the 2018 killing of Manipal club owner Guruprasad Bhat and the 2020 murder of Yogish Poojary in Lakshminagar, Tenkanidiyoor.

The Brahmavar police have registered a murder case and arrested the two brothers. Further investigation is under way, police added.