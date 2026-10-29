Two Booked In Alirajpur For Illegal Calcium Carbide Guns

In Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, two individuals have been booked on Thursday for the illegal possession of 104 banned calcium carbide guns, highlighting the dangers of these crude devices.

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Key Points Two persons, Sabir Hussain and Imran, were booked on Thursday in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh.

They were allegedly found with 104 calcium carbide guns, which are banned in the district.

The accused failed to produce necessary licences and documents for the guns.

Booked under the Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience and other offences.

Calcium carbide guns are crude devices known to cause severe eye injuries due to malfunction.

Two persons were booked on Thursday in Alirajpur town of Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 104 calcium carbide guns, which have been banned due to accidents they cause, an official said.

Understanding Calcium Carbide Guns

He identified the two accused as Sabir Hussain and Imran.

"They failed to produce licences and other documents pertaining to the manufacture and sale of these guns, which are banned in the district due to accidents they cause. The two have been booked under Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disobedience to the order of a public servant and other offences," he said.

These crude guns use calcium carbide in a plastic pipe to create a loud blast and sparks. They are often used to scare away animals and birds from farms.

However, they are also known to cause severe eye injuries in case of a malfunction, officials pointed out.