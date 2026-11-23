Police in Latur have booked two individuals following allegations of desecrating a Tipu Sultan poster during a BJP protest, sparking legal action under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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Key Points Two individuals were booked in Latur for allegedly desecrating a Tipu Sultan poster.

The incident took place on Sunday during a BJP demonstration at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

A lawyer lodged the complaint, alleging objectionable slogans were also made.

Police registered a case on Monday under Sections 298 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two persons have been booked for allegedly desecrating a poster bearing the image of Tipu Sultan during a BJP protest in Latur, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday during a demonstration at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, with the complainant claiming that one person stamped on the poster while another distributed it among protesters.

Shivajinagar police registered a case on Monday under Sections 298 (destroying, damaging, or defiling a place of worship or any sacred object) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability based on common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two persons, an official said.

The complaint was lodged by Muhammad Ali Abdul Rashid Shaikh (39), a lawyer.

The complaint alleged that objectionable slogans and remarks were made against Tipu Sultan during the demonstration.

Further investigation is underway.