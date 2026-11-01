Manipur: Two Bodies Recovered During Search For Missing Youths

Security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have recovered two bodies during an extensive search operation for two youths who went missing on October 29, prompting ongoing identification and legal procedures.

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Key Points Security forces recovered two bodies from a hilly stretch in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Sunday morning.

The discovery was made during an operation to locate two youths from Taphou Kuki village, who went missing on October 29.

A joint search operation was conducted today by Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and RAF.

The identification process for the recovered bodies is currently underway.

Security forces recovered two bodies from a hilly stretch in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Sunday morning, officials said.

The bodies were spotted during an operation to trace two youths from Taphou Kuki village, who went missing on October 29, they said.

"An extensive search operation was conducted today by joint teams comprising the Manipur Police, CoBRA, CRPF, Assam Rifles and RAF in the general area east of NH-2, along the SP Road," the police said in a statement.

SP Road is a hilly stretch that connects Senapati and Kangpokpi districts.

The identification process is underway and necessary legal formalities are being carried out by the police, the statement said.